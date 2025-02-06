Check out an exclusive clip from Zachary Levi’s new movie “The Unbreakable Boy.”

The movie is based on the true story of Austin LeRette, an autistic boy suffering from brittle bone disease.

Levi and Meghann Fahy are playing the parents of Austin, who is played by Jacob Laval.

In the clip, Zachary’s character Scott LeRette is taking Austin to school for the first day of 8th grade!