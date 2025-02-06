Getty Images

Elijah Wood is married!

TMZ reports that Wood and his longtime love Mette-Marie Kongsved have a Los Angeles marriage license on file, but they opted for a confidential one, so it’s unknown when they wed.

In January, Wood sparked marriage rumors when he referred to Kongsved as his wife during an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's “Inside of You” podcast.

He told Rosenbaum, “I’m beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife. Like, they are such an extension of me. They are the most important people in my life.”

The pair have two children together, a son and a daughter.

After the appearance, sources told TMZ that Elijah and Mette-Marie tied the knot in Sweden on New Year’s Eve with 80 guests.

The two have kept a low-profile relationship for years and he even keeps his Instagram private!

He explained to WSJ. Magazine in 2023, “I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world. An account that's public-facing would really change what I share. It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”