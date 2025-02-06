Instagram

Christina Haack, 41, and boyfriend Christopher Larocca are taking their relationship to new heights.

The couple just went Instagram official with a pic from a private plane! The cozy photo had the pair squeezing into one seat while enjoying glasses of champagne. Another image showed the pair posing outside the jet.

Instagram

The images were part of a carousel that included a photo by herself posing on the plane and another with four friends.

She wrote, “Some plane flights must be hard posted.”

Instagram

On Wednesday, Christina shared on her Stories that she was headed to Palm Beach International Airport.

Us Weekly confirmed Haack and Larocca, the President and CEO of Network Connex, were dating last month. They were first spotted together in Italy in October 2024, and then in Laguna Beach in December. Then, just days ago, the couple was photographed packing on the PDA in Brentwood.

Meanwhile, Haack is in the midst of a divorce from Joshua Hall. They wed in April 2022, but split in July 2024. She was previously married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020, and Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016.

“Extra” recently caught up with Christina, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to talk about their new HGTV series “The Flip Off.”

Christina opened up about shooting the series amid her split with Josh, saying, “Since splitting up with Josh, the series was so much fun to film. There was drama, but not drama between us. Drama as far as competitive, but not, like, the angry kind of drama. We had so much fun.”

During the interview Tarek teased Christina saying, “Man, how many more ex-husbands you got?”

Christina answered, “That’s all I have right now.”

Tarek joked, “In the finale, she’s actually remarried. She starts with a different guy, ends with a different guy.”