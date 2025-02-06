Arielle Kebbel Jokes She’s Rooting for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Arielle Kebbel to talk about her hit show “Rescue: HI-Surf," which is part of FOX’s big lineup in the coming days.

A new episode drops on Monday, just after FOX airs the Super Bowl, so Mona had to ask if Arielle is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. The actress joked, “Taylor Swift.”

Swift is sure to be in the audience at the big game as she cheers for her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce!

As for the upcoming episode of “HI-Surf,” fans will see Arielle and her crew face their wildest wave yet — with special guest Olivia Culpo!

“She has a really fun role. She did a great job,” Kebbel said. “It's that special blend of each person bringing exactly what they need to to the table.”

The star went on to explain of the show in general, “Our goal was to showcase the men and women of the North Shore [in Oahu] as authentically as possible.”

That authenticity can be rough sometimes! Kebbel revealed, “We are in the ocean, we are in the currents, we are in the wind, we are in sandstorms… There is no CGI.”