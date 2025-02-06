Amy Schumer’s Hilarious Confessions About Faking It in Bed! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Amy Schumer and Jillian Bell talked to “Extra” about their comedy “Kinda Pregnant,” in which Amy plays a woman who is jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and wears a fake baby bump — then accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Amy and Jillian spilled on the biggest lies they’ve ever told, hilariously joking about faking it in the bedroom!

Schumer said, “I guess just every orgasm,” and Bell added, “Every orgasm in your 20s.”

Jill teased, “Those were the real performances,” before both ladies gave their best “When Harry Met Sally” fake orgasms.

Amy also dished on her sex scene in the movie with Will Forte and how physically challenging it was because she had to bounce on a yoga ball.

“It was extremely physically challenging,” Schumer said. “Thank God for intimacy coordinators… Ours brought this inflatable little yoga ball, and so that's what I'm humping and Will is, like, taped… like, there's major genital tape. There's just nothing sexual about it in any way.”

She said, “I have to be bouncing on this ball, and I don't know about you guys, my husband and I have sex like it is not a marathon okay it's a sprint. So I was so sore.”

Plus, Amy reacted to her “Porn Teacher” skit being the most streamed “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

The actress shared, “It's not the funniest scene at all it's just that the word ‘porn’ is in it, ‘Porn Teacher’ and it's just me in this atrocious wig and… just 100 million views. I just keep thinking oh my God my son is going to see this.”

Referring to a famous Christopher Walken and Will Ferrell skit, Jill asked, “More than ‘Cowbell’”?

Schumer answered, “More than ‘Cowbell,’ more than ‘Debbie Downer’… by a lot.”