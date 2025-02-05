‘Siesta Key’ Star Amanda Miller & JJ Mizell Expecting Baby #2

“Siesta Key” star Amanda Miller and husband JJ Mizell have another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the pair announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Along with posting an Instagram video of Amanda showing off her baby bump, they revealed that the baby is coming in the summer.

They captioned the post, “Extra love coming in 2025 🤍.”

The video also featured their daughter Miya Marie, 10 months.

The pregnancy news comes two months after Amanda and JJ tied the knot.

Amanda and JJ got engaged in October and were married by mid-December 2024.