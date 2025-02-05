Rebecca Minkoff Exits ‘RHONY’: ‘Time to Turn the Page’

Rebecca Minkoff just announced she’s leaving Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” after one season.

The designer shared the news on Instagram, writing, “2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever. The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”

She continued, “As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family. I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this ‘RHONY’ chapter. Time to turn the page.”

Minkoff joined Season 15 in a “friend” role. and recently aired her grievances about her castmates on the “RHONY” two-part reunion.

Rebecca, who is Jewish and a Scientologist, said that at times she felt “disrespected” and “attacked” by some of the other women.

She told Andy Cohen at the reunion, "Some of the things said in confessionals really hurt. Outside of the show, you're attacked all day. It felt like it was coming from a place of, 'I'm gonna bring it up because it's clickbait and I'm gonna get you to react.'"

Referencing a conversation with Brynn Whitfield during the season, Minkoff went on, "I feel like when someone calls someone a used car salesman selling snake oil, that's offensive, when she never even bothered to get to know me at all.”