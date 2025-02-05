Prince Harry Facing Possible Deportation? His Immigration Controversy Explained

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Prince Harry has worn out his welcome with the royal family, but could his days in the U.S. be numbered?

Questions have been raised about him facing the possibility of being deported back to the U.K. because the Duke of Sussex may have lied about past drug use on his U.S. visa application.

The Independent reports that the lawsuit to make Harry’s private immigration records public was reopened today. It was previously closed back in September.

Immigration attorney Anastasia Tonello, who is not involved in the case, joined “Extra” to break down the royal controversy.

“This lawsuit has been brought by the Heritage Foundation, which is a conservative tank, and they're

seeking the immigration files for Prince Harry,” she said.

Harry may have denied past drug use when he came to the States, but from Oprah to “60 Minutes” and even his book “Spare,” he's talked openly about using a wide variety of drugs.

If he lied on his paperwork, could he be deported? Tonello explained, “You would say that there's a material misrepresentation. We don't know whether or not he is on a diplomatic visa. Because of that, the criminal grounds says [it would] no longer a material misrepresentation.”

Last year, President Donald Trump told the U.K.’s Daily Express that he “wouldn’t protect” Harry if he won the presidency. “He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he said.

Trump added, “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle didn’t seem the least bit concerned about her husband’s possible deportation this week as she shot a video for Instagram in support of an L.A. fire victim.