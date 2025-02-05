Instagram

Meghan Markle jumped on Instagram to share her excitement over a special gift for a victim of the L.A. fires.

Markle went makeup free for her first selfie video since rejoining the platform in January, and even paid tribute to her children Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex wore a black crewneck sweater with their names along the neckline. She paired the look with blue jeans.

The 43-year-old explained, “About two or three weeks ago, when my husband and I were in Altadena, we went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes.”

They met a mom and her 15-year-old daughter who were visiting the ruins of their home for the first time. Meghan said all the teen was hoping to find “was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just been to that she left in the washing machine or the dryer.”

Unfortunately, the washer and dryer were destroyed in the fire.

Markle recalled, “I said, ‘Well, I don’t know Billie Eilish, but I’m going to find a way to get you this shirt.’”

Meghan made a voice memo and sent it out to everybody she knew in hopes it would get to Billie. Her efforts paid off, and she showed off a stack of Billie Eilish merch, including shirts, a signed album and a lunch box.

The former “Suits” star closed with, “Thank you, Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her.”

She also gave a shout-out to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, saying, “You guys helped get this over the line.”