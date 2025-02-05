Getty Images

Kanye West is opening up about his health in a new interview, revealing he was diagnosed with autism.

During an appearance on “The Download with Justin Laboy,” West said he no longer believes he has bipolar disorder, following his new diagnosis.

West explained that it was his wife Bianca Censori who felt he was misdiagnosed.

“My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before,’” he said. “And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

Reflecting on his erratic behavior over the years, Kanye said, “You’re like, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat ’cause I just like Trump in general.’ And when people tell you to not do it… and that’s my problem. When fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way.”

He went on, “It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him. You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter.”

Ye summed it up, “The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control.”

The 47-year-old is no longer taking his bipolar medication, explaining, “I haven’t taken the medication since I found out it wasn’t bipolar, that it wasn’t the right diagnosis. It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity. Obviously, that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”

The interview comes on the heels of Kanye’s headline-making appearance on the Grammys red carpet.

West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” walked the carpet with Bianca, who wore a sheer nude dress that bared all.

A source told Page Six that Kanye and Bianca were trying to recreate his “Vultures 1” album cover.

The LAPD tells TMZ the award show was a private affair, and no complaints have been filed with police over the sheer dress.