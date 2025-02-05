Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is a mom again!

TMZ reports the model and boyfriend Joaquim Valente have welcomed their first child together.

The baby’s gender and name are not yet known.

This is Gisele’s third child. She is already mom to Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Days ago, 44-year-old showed off her baby bump on Instagram. She shared a video with the caption, "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live.”

The video showed Gisele walking on the beach without a baby bump, taking leaps as she plays in the water, and then cuts to her cradling her pregnant belly.

Her pregnancy news broke in October. At the time a source told People magazine, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on vacation together in Costa Rica in late 2022.