Anthony Mackie Reacts to Captain America Action Figure & Thanks His Teachers (Exclusive)

Anthony Mackie is taking up the shield in “Captain America: Brave New World”!

“Extra’s” Roqui Theus spoke with Anthony at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to dish on the movie and how lucky he is to be living his wildest childhood dreams.

He said, “Thinking about it… all the things that I dreamed about as a kid and all the things I wanted to achieve and all the things that I admired as a kid... I have a great experience of being able to live those things and see those things come to fruition, so I know the extreme amount of lucky I am, and that’s why I try to enjoy it every day.”

Anthony had a special moment seeing his action figure, saying, “This is hilarious.”

While holding his action figure, Mackie reflected on everyone who helped get him to this point, with a special shout-out for his teachers!

He said, “I’ve been very fortunate, and I realized that, like, I have a great family. I had great parents, but I also had great teachers. I realized 50% of my life I spent with my teachers, so they were just as big influence on me as my parents and my siblings.”

Anthony opened up about how “huge” it is to be giving audiences a Black Captain America, showing kids of all colors and backgrounds that they can be whatever they want to be.

He noted, “It’s so funny looking at how different our realities are, from our kids and from our parents. I look at my sons and they’re playing in the backyard, it looked like a little crayon box, it’s so many different colors of kids running around the backyard. When I was a kid… it wasn’t like that, so the world has changed so much in one generation and I’m so proud to say that my kids have the ability to see a world that’s so completely open, and the opportunity is there for them to be whoever they want to be.”

“It’s very important that little brown kids are going to look up and see a brown Captain America but it’s very important that other kids are going to look up and see a brown Captain America,” Mackie stressed. “When I was a kid, my favorite superhero was Incredible Hulk and Superman, and at no point in time when I was watching Superman I was like, ‘No, I can’t be Superman because he’s white.’”

Anthony also raved about his co-star Harrison Ford, saying, “I remember I used to flick through all 12 channels before we had cable and once a year, ‘Star Wars’ would come on… Harrison had such a huge [impact]. I wanted to be an archaeologist because of Indiana Jones.”

Mackie called it a “huge milestone” in his career to be able to work with Ford. He said, “The moment was not lost on me.”