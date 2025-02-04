Watch! Most Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2025

Stella Artois

Check out the most talked-about Super Bowl LIX commercials!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Matthew McConaughey, Matt Damon, David Beckham, Tom Brady, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and more!

In an Uber Eats commercial, Matthew McConaughey plays people from through the different eras to uncover the “truth” about football, that the sport is a “conspiracy to make us hungry.” Kevin Bacon, Peyton Manning, Martha Stewart, Greta Gerwig and Charli XCX all make appearances in the commercial.

In a commercial for Stella Artois, Matt Damon and David Beckham play long-lost twin brothers who share a love of Stella Artois. The funny commercial even pokes fun at Matt’s bestie Ben Affleck, with the actor telling Beckham that it’s a “shame” that he’s “Ben Affleck famous.”

This year, Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady teamed up to fight hate in a commercial for Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. After Snoop and Tom yell “hate” rhetoric at each other, the rapper emphasized, “I hate that things are so bad that we have to do a commercial about it,” with the football legend agreeing, saying, “Me, too.”

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez channel their “Fast and Furious” characters in a commercial for Häagen-Dazs. As their characters enjoy a scenic drive, Ludacris’ character drives up to them, asking, “What happened to fast life?” Vin responds, “Not today.”

In another funny commercial, Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara are unassuming pickle ball players who beat younger players for their Michelob Ultra beers.

Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning are getting the Super Bowl LIX party started with Bud Light.

Pringles enlisted Adam Brody, NBA star James Harden, and Nick Offerman for a commercial about mustaches!

“Ted Lasso” star Juno Temple shows her strength in a commercial for OIKOS, which has her carrying injured NFL player Myles Garrett through an airport after hearing that there is a gate change!

In a HexClad commercial, Gordon Ramsay is tasked with cooking for an alien... Pete Davidson, who said, "All famous people are aliens."

Grammy nominee Shaboozey sings a cover of Louis Armstrong’s song “What a Wonderful World” as he enjoys Nerds!

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal revived an iconic scene in their film "When Harry Met Sally" in a Hellmann's commercial.

In a commercial for Frank's RedHot, Paris Hilton is bedazzling her bottle because she puts "that sh*t on everything."

Old Spice Guy, aka Isaiah Mustafa, appeared in a fun commercial for Instacart, which also featured the HEINZ Wiener Dog, and The Pillsbury Doughboy™.

See more commercials below!

Coors Light Commercial