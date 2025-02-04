Tiger Woods Announces Death of Mother Kultida: ‘A Force of Nature’

Getty Images

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that his mother Kultida Woods has died.

Woods wrote on X, “It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.”

He went on, “She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

It is unclear how old she was, but news reports have indicated between 78 and 81.