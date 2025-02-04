Sandra Bullock Shares ‘Deep Concern for Family’s Safety’ Over Fake Social Media Accounts

Getty Images

Sandra Bullock, 60, is hitting back at online scams.

The Oscar winner released a statement to People magazine revealing she’s concerned about imposter accounts.

Bullock explained, "My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter."

The statement continued, "Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

Sandra is speaking out after her younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to share her concerns.

Gesine explained that she has reached out to Meta with concerns over the many Facebook imposter accounts in her name, but said, “Surprise! They are still up.”

Getty Images

She shared, “I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake ‘me’s, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman.”

Bullock-Prado explained, “These accounts are run by crime rings. They also run fake groups where a fake me posts ‘official statements.’ Not me. This is my only account and y’all know it’s about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening. I’m a grown assed middle aged woman with a life and I don’t troll around at 54 DMing people.”

Gesine referenced a recent news story about a woman who was reportedly scammed out of $800,000 after she was contacted by an imposter account pretending to be his mother. She pointed out, “These crime rings and scams are well known by the company and the world… but the fact that I’m put in danger, as is my livelihood, doesn’t mean a damn thing.”

Bullock-Prado warned, “If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block. The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me ( and yes, because of these scams, I’ve had to involve local law enforcement and they’ve been outstanding).”

She noted, "Strangely, Insta handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can’t be bothered.”