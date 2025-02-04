Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala will have the stars suiting up.

Vogue just announced the 2025 dress code will be Tailored for You, in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The magazine reports this will be the institute’s first time focusing on menswear since 2003, and will use clothing, photography, artifacts, and more to “explore the role of the sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy.”

The exhibition was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Miller shared in a statement, “Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”