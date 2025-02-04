Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Won’t Face Criminal Charges Over Nude Grammys Dress

Getty Images

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori nearly bared it all on the Grammys red carpet, but she won’t be facing criminal charges.

The LAPD tells TMZ the award show was a private affair, and no complaints have been filed with police over the sheer dress.

Sources also tell the outlet that no one issued any formal complaints with AEG officials or the Recording Academy either.

TMZ goes on to say that Kanye was invited, and they were aware he would be walking the carpet, but organizers were surprised by Bianca’s eye-popping look.

Ye, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” was more covered up, opting for a black tee and pants.

A source told Page Six that Kanye and Bianca were trying to recreate his “Vultures 1” album cover.

Despite multiple reports that they were kicked out, "Extra” learned that Kanye and Bianca got in their car and left after walking the red carpet.

Later in the night, Censori was nearly naked a second time when she attended an after-party in a sheer black bodysuit.

The couple was photographed at an L.A. bash, where Censori grabbed a microphone and belted out an Adele song.