Allison Holker is opening up about the aftermath of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death.

In her memoir “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,” Allison revealed that the Boss didn’t have a will when he died.

Holker pointed out that they “always maintained separate bank accounts” during the marriage, adding, “I had been under the impression that the arrangement was working just fine. He managed his income, and I managed mine, and we divvied up the bills. Easy-peasy. Or so I thought. In truth, nothing was easy. I’m still jumping through endless bureaucratic hoops because Stephen didn’t leave a will.”

The two were married for nine years until his passing in 2022.

She emphasized, “It’s a misconception that I inherited Stephen’s wealth. The reality is quite different. He had given away substantial sums of money to family and friends and spent recklessly on drugs and his weird art collections. The tax bill that he left me with for the year he died was $1 million,” Holker claimed. “Paying that debt depleted his accounts.”

Calling it a “financial mess,” Holker stressed, “Contrary to popular belief, I am not profiting significantly from his residuals, as Stephen’s work primarily involved reality shows, where they are minimal. I claimed them mostly to ensure the taxes were properly paid. The bills he left for me were overwhelming.”

According to Holker, she is “still in the trenches” with her finances.

In the book, she asked, “If he had known how much of our hard-earned money would go to pay lawyers’ fees to clean up the mess he left me with, would it have made any difference? I’d like to believe it would have. Stephen left me with double the work, double the noise, double the hardships, double the confusion — and half the household earnings.”

They shared three kids, Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.