Travis Kelce Praises GF Taylor Swift’s Work Ethic: ‘Better Match That Energy’

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night in New Orleans, as he answered questions from reporters ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The tight end talked about being inspired by girlfriend Taylor Swift’s work ethic, noting, “I better hold up my end to the bargain, right? I mean if she's out here being the superstar she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

He also dished on his favorite pre-game food that she makes — her famous Pop-Tarts!

Kelce shared, “She is quite the cook… I'm a breakfast guy, man her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade Pop-Tarts, unbelievable.”

Plus, Taylor is from Pennsylvania, but Trav said she’s definitely all about the Chiefs!

“She’ll be all for the Chiefs this time around for sure,” he said.

Reporters also spoke with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and asked if we could ever see a Taylor halftime show. Watch!