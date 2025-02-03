Lily Allen & David Harbour Split (Report)

Singer Lily Allen and “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour have reportedly called it quits after four years of marriage.

Multiple sources confirmed the split to People magazine.

An insider told the outlet, “Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split."

The two have been subject to separation rumors for quite some time.

Last month, Allen hinted that she was going through a “tough time” with her mental health on her “Miss Me?” podcast. She added, “Eating has become a real issue.”

As for why she didn’t speak about her issues before, Lily said, “It’s just because it hasn’t seemed at the top of the list of the important things that I need to talk about.”

Earlier this year, Lily opened up on their marriage, like controlling each other’s apps on their phones, telling the Sunday Times, “I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify. My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

At the time, Lily noted that David approved her OnlyFans account, saying, “At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it's totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

In June, Allen also admitted that she’s declined Harbour in bed too. She said, “I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he often quite asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.’"

“I’m not like, ‘You piece of sh*t, how dare you ask me to do that!’” Allen quipped. “I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache — maybe not tonight.’ ”