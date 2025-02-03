Kate Middleton Shares World Cancer Day Photo Taken by Prince Louis

Twitter

Kate Middleton shared a special message leading up to World Cancer Day, just weeks after revealing she’s in remission.

The royal posted a photo of herself enjoying nature as she posed on top of logs in a wooded area, along with the note, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”

She included the hashtag #WorldCancerDay.

📸 Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/fcAo39ntWs @KensingtonRoyal

Middleton credited her youngest son, 6-year-old Prince Louis, for snapping the photo.

She included a second image, a close-up of ferns, with the same message in the caption.

World Cancer Day, which takes place February 4, is a global day to raise awareness about the disease.

In January, Kate revealed she is in remission from cancer.

After visiting the London hospital where she received treatment, she shared the news on X.

The Princess of Wales wrote, in part, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"