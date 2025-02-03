Celebrity News February 03, 2025
Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Second Sheer Outfit at Grammys After-Party
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was nearly naked a second time on Grammys night when she attended an after-party in a sheer black bodysuit.
The couple was photographed at an L.A. bash, where Censori reportedly grabbed the microphone and belted out an Adele song.
Kanye and Bianca were also spotted making out at the party, and DailyMail.com reported that Ye later gave her a piggyback ride when they headed out.
Earlier in the night, Censori sparked outrage when she walked the red carpet in a sheer dress that made her appear naked. Many took to social media to share their disapproval of Censori's look.
Ye, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” was more covered up, opting for a black tee and pants.
A source told Page Six that Kanye and Bianca were trying to recreate his “Vultures 1” album cover.
Despite multiple reports that they were kicked out, "Extra” learned that Kanye and Bianca got in their car and left after walking the red carpet.