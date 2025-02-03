“Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck is going to be a dad again!

On Monday, Josh announced that his wife Paige O’Brien is pregnant with their third child.

Along with a selfie of him cradling her baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, “I finally get a minivan. #3.”

The couple are also parents to Max, 6, and Shai, 2.

Josh and Paige tied the knot in 2017, announcing their first pregnancy with a maternity photo in August 2018. Josh wrote on Instagram at the time, “Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there.” Max arrived that December.

Peck’s friend and former “Grandfathered” co-star John Stamos actually shared a funny story about Max with “Extra” a few years ago.

During a 2019 interview, John revealed that Josh and Paige brought Max to the “Fuller House” set, while Stamos’ wife Caitlyn McHugh brought their son Billy. Both boys were about 1 at the time, and Stamos shared the cringeworthy tale about Billy that is so relatable to any parent!