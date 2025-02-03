Celebrity News February 03, 2025
Josh Peck & Paige O’Brien Expecting Baby #3 — See Her Bump!
“Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck is going to be a dad again!
On Monday, Josh announced that his wife Paige O’Brien is pregnant with their third child.
Along with a selfie of him cradling her baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, “I finally get a minivan. #3.”
The couple are also parents to Max, 6, and Shai, 2.
Josh and Paige tied the knot in 2017, announcing their first pregnancy with a maternity photo in August 2018. Josh wrote on Instagram at the time, “Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there.” Max arrived that December.
Peck’s friend and former “Grandfathered” co-star John Stamos actually shared a funny story about Max with “Extra” a few years ago.
During a 2019 interview, John revealed that Josh and Paige brought Max to the “Fuller House” set, while Stamos’ wife Caitlyn McHugh brought their son Billy. Both boys were about 1 at the time, and Stamos shared the cringeworthy tale about Billy that is so relatable to any parent!
“We were doing an episode of ‘Fuller House,’ and I have a friend — Josh Peck — on... His wife brings his son Max and my wife brings Billy, who’s never done a bad thing in his life. They were taking a picture and he bites Max [on the face]… It was horrifying! It was the first time I was disappointed in my son. It was a weird feeling."