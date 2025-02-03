Harrison Ford Reacts to Seeing Himself as Red Hulk: ‘Ridiculous’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Harrison Ford is seeing red!

“Extra’s” Roqui Theus spoke with Ford about his new movie “Captain America: Brave New World,” in which we see his President Thaddeus Ross become Red Hulk.

Roqui pointed out that Harrison was not wearing red for the sit-down, and he quipped, "Not yet. Don't make me mad!"

Harrison asked Roqui, “Are you mad? Why are you wearing red?”

Ford also admitted, “I’m sick of seeing myself in red, but you don’t see me in red until the right time… I’m saving the red for later.”

Harrison reacted to seeing himself for the first time as Red Hulk, calling it “ridiculous.”

He explained, “When I look in the mirror, that’s not what I see.” As for what he does see, he joked, "I still see brown hair."

Ford also dished on doing the motion capture for the role, saying it was, "Just another day at the office, an act of imagination.”

Harrison’s role is his first entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ford took his role seriously while still having fun, saying, “It's something that I've seen over and over again, I've seen people that I — really good actors — taking money and having fun, you know? No, but it's really, we do serious things in what we do, but you have to do this seriously, because this is real. In the Marvel world, this is reality. So, somehow you gotta wrap your head around that, and with the aid of everybody involved, you gotta create a context that’s gonna support that.”

Harrison also had high praise for co-star Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.

When asked about Mackie as the Black Captain America, Harrison replied, "I don't think there's a Black Captain America, I think there's just a Captain America. He could be red or green, but he's not. He's Anthony Mackie. And he fills the shoes, whatever they were. I was there when it happened, and for me, he's Captain America.”

Ford also reflected on replacing the late William Hurt in the Thaddeus Ross role, noting, "There's no 'got it in the bag' with following in the footsteps of an actor like William Hurt. But I had complete security in knowing that I was on a firm foundation, and I was very pleased with the opportunity."