Grammys 2025 Fabulous Fashions: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan & More!

“Extra” is breaking down the best Grammys fashions!

Sabrina Carpenter was picture-perfect in pastel blue, accessorized with 80 karats of diamonds.

Charli XCX rocked a gray corset gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, styled with black leather knee-high heels.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo as a vision in blue Louis Vuitton and nailed it with her nail art. She told us it represented the “night sky” to go with her performance of “Fly Me to the Moon.”

And Lady Gaga was Gothic in head-to-toe black and bling, pairing her Vivienne Westwood couture gown with a rare 90-year-old pearl-and-black onyx necklace from the Tiffany archives worth $3.65 million.

There were many peekaboo moments, too. Miley Cyrus in her cutout Saint Laurent dress cast a spell, and Chrissy Teigen’s sheer Christian Siriano corset gown had cameras popping. Olivia Rodrigo proved she’s in her bombshell era in vintage Versace with a plunging neckline and daring backless silhouette.

Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan wore vintage Gaultier with a show-stopping feather headpiece, telling “Extra” is took “many, many hours” to get ready!

Cardi B chose a ripped from the runway spring 2025 Roberto Cavalli gold and black gown with a full feather skirt.