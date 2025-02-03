Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulates Miley on Her Grammy Win

Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Instagram — amid some family drama — to congratulate his daughter Miley Cyrus on her 2025 Grammy win.

Miley was featured on Beyoncé’s “II Most Wanted,” and together they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Billy Ray shared side-by-side images of Bey and Miley and wrote, “Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonceon their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! 🎶 Couldn’t be prouder!!!❤️🎉 🎈”

The public support comes after Miley’s brother Trace made a public plea to Billy Ray in January, following his performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball. The country singer struggled through a raspy a cappella rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart,” and blamed the failed equipment.

Trace posted a father-son photo on Instagram and wrote, in part, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you… Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

He later added, “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it… As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon.”

Trace later claimed that Billy Ray was threatening legal action, but it never seemed to happen.

Instead, Billy Ray share a clip on YouTube Shorts from his 2009 music video “Somebody Said a Prayer,” which featured Trace.

Cyrus wrote in the description, “Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain . Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen 🙏🏼.”

Miley did touch on her relationship with her dad in June 2024 during an episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

She said, “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he's guided me on both."

Miley shared, “The way that my dad was raised, he grew up very poor, in a very small town. His parents were divorced when he was very young. My dad had a pretty rough childhood.”

On the other hand, Miley went on, “I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house, and my dad didn’t have that. So, I have a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man that he is now that I have a lot of love for.”

At one point, Letterman commented, “There is not estrangement here with your father? It’s just kind of the way things are played.”