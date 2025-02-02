Will Smith Appears on Grammys, His 1st Major Award Show Since Oscars Slap

CBS

Nearly two years after his Oscars controversy, Will Smith returned to the award-season circuit!

On Sunday, Will hit the stage at the 2025 Grammys to pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

Before introducing Cynthia Erivo, Smith told the crowd, “This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q. In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends.”

Quincy, a producer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” was the one who gave Will a “shot” with the iconic show.

After Erivo, Lainey Wilson and Stevie Wonder’s performances, Smith commented, “Quincy Jones was a mentor, friend and father figure.”

Recalling that one time that Jones gave him a lecture about the food on set, Will shared, “'You want these people to work 16 or 18 hours a day so you realize your dreams, and this is the food you think they should eat?', he said, 'I don't care if it's not in a budget. You pay for it out of your own pocket.'"

According to Smith, Quincy’s words that it was his “job to take care of these people” really stuck with him. He emphasized, “And I've done everything I can through my career to try to live up to Quincy's demand. Quincy Jones always took care of people, and that's how he fed the world. Quincy taught us all that life is a feast, and you don't stop till you get enough."

Janelle Monáe then performed Michael Jackson’s hit song “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” co-produced by Jones and Jackson.

In 2023, Smith shocked Hollywood when he slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair at the 2023 Oscars. Jada suffers from alopecia, but Rock reportedly didn’t know that at the time.

A week after the incident, Smith stepped down from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

He added, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will acknowledged that what he did overshadowed the show and its winners.