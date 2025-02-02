Trevor Noah Supports Fire Victims, Targets Trump’s Policies & More in Grammys Opening

Getty Images

Host Trevor Noah took aim at President Donald Trump’s tariffs, immigration policies, celebs and more during his opening monologue at the 2025 Grammys.

He started the show, however, by showing support for the L.A. wildfire victims.

Noah said, “A few weeks ago, we weren’t sure that this show would even happen. I mean, you don’t need me to tell you this, but the city has just been through one of the largest natural disasters in American history. Tens of thousands of people have lost their homes, entire neighborhoods have been erased. Schools, local businesses, and entire communities have burned to the ground. Thankfully, due to the heroic efforts of firefighters, the fires have now been contained.”

The former “Daily Show” host continued, “And despite all the devastation, the spirit of the city has emerged. Neighbors who had never spoken before are helping each other. Community centers are overflowing with donations. Families are welcoming strangers into their homes, so they too have a place to sleep.”

He noted, “It’s often said the darkest of times show the best in humanity” saying the show “celebrates the city that brought so much music.”

Trevor went on to talk about artists that were inspired by L.A. before introducing a performance of “I Love L.A.” by Dawes, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Afterward, the comedian brought some levity to the show telling the audience, “Welcome to music’s biggest night. And when I say biggest, I mean biggest nights. What the Super Bowl is to the NFL. What Valentine’s Day is to romance. What Father’s Day is to Nick Cannon. That’s what the Grammys is to music.”

Targeting Trump’s immigration policies, he joked, “We’re gonna be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the recording academy and 20 million illegal immigrants. And tonight, no matter what happens, history will be made.”

Making a joke at his own expense, Noah teased, “There’s been a few changes in Washington. So, I’m gonna enjoy tonight because this may be my last time I get to host anything in this country.”

While mentioning Beyoncé, Noah noted she wasn’t there. He joked, “Well, I hope she’ll be here. I can’t make her do anything. I’m just saying. I hope, if she doesn’t show up, we’ll just edit this out. It’s not live — it is, there’s nothing I can do.”

Bringing up Trump’s tariffs he said of Bey’s upcoming tour, “There’s tariffs. We can’t afford a new tour, right? Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Trevor mentioned that Taylor Swift could make history as the first person to win Album of the Year five times and teased, “Which means she could break the record of four wins set all the way back in 2024 by Taylor Swift. I’m just gonna say Taylor, if you break Taylor’s record, you know the Swifties are gonna come for you. Don’t wanna mess with them.”