Teddy Swims’ Grammys Look Includes Sweet Nod to Baby on the Way! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Best New Artist nominee Teddy Swims rocked pearls at the 2025 Grammys!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Swims, who was paying tribute to his upcoming baby with his outfit.

Teddy explained, “That’s why I wear the pearls, you know. We’re due in June… June is the birthstone, so I thought, ‘We do the pearls.’”

Teddy is expecting his first child with girlfriend Raiche Wright, who accompanied him on the special night.

Showing some love for his woman, Teddy said, ‘My baby girl’s over there with a belly out… I’m just so blessed. It’s all blessing on blessing.”

Swims opened up about his reaction to his Best New Artist nomination, saying, “We were the last ones with the last name Swims… I was terrified, I thought we weren’t going to get it… I was like, there was this relief… I called my dad.”

Last year, Teddy reached the top spot of the Billboard 100 with his smash hit "Lose Control."

Teddy’s dad will also be there for the star-studded night. He shared, “That’s my hero, and sharing that with him, we’ve already cried at the hotel… I’m happy to share this with my parents tonight.”

Teddy also weighed in Beyoncé’s 11 nominations tonight after entering the country space with her album “Country Carter.”

Swims quipped, “I’m sure there’s, like, a rock and roll album or something ridiculous on the way. She’s gonna knock it out of the park, too. To be in the presence of greatness like that, I’m so honored.”

Teddy would be down for a collaboration, commenting, “Just to be this close to her… I’d pass away, you know what I mean?”