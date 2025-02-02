Taylor Swift Presents Best Country Album to Shocked Beyoncé

Getty Images

On Sunday, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé shared an epic moment at the 2025 Grammys!

Swift presented Bey with the award for Best Country Album for her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter.”

Beyonce was clearly shocked to win, reacting with a wide-open-mouthed expression after her name was called!

Beyoncé beat out Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Bey took the stage to accept the award from Taylor, telling the star-studded crowd, “I was not expecting this. I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God! I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on.”

“I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent,” Bey emphasized. “I’m still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor.”

Beyonce led the nominations tonight with 11. Earlier in the night, she also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted.”

Before she announced the winner, Taylor reflected on winning the award “almost exactly 15 years ago.”

Swift said, “It’s an honor that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Allison Krauss and Shania Twain.”

Getty Images

Taylor seemingly paid tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, wearing a "T" charm that hung from her red dress.