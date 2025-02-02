Taylor Swift Hits the 2025 Grammys in Red Minidress & Garter Chain

Getty Images

Taylor Swift looked red hot on the 2025 Grammys red carpet!

Swift, who was nominated for six Grammys this year, chose a red minidress for the occasion.

The one-shoulder look featured a corset bodice and a skirt that was higher on one side to reveal a beaded garter chain with the letter “T.”

The “T” could be for her own name or a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce. Speaking of Travis, the color red might be a tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs player and his team.

The star accessorized with strappy heels, chandelier earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz ring.

Swift added a red lipstick and nail polish to complete the look.