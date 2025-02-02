Award Shows February 02, 2025
Taylor Swift Hits the 2025 Grammys in Red Minidress & Garter Chain
Taylor Swift looked red hot on the 2025 Grammys red carpet!
Swift, who was nominated for six Grammys this year, chose a red minidress for the occasion.
The one-shoulder look featured a corset bodice and a skirt that was higher on one side to reveal a beaded garter chain with the letter “T.”
The “T” could be for her own name or a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce. Speaking of Travis, the color red might be a tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs player and his team.
The star accessorized with strappy heels, chandelier earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz ring.
Swift added a red lipstick and nail polish to complete the look.
Harper’s Bazaar noted the look could be “Reputation” coded, as the singer could be announcing “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” at tonight’s award show.