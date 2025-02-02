St. Vincent Reveals She Has a Wife & Daughter in Grammy Acceptance Speech!

Getty Images

St. Vincent dropped some big news after winning Best Rock Song for “Broken Man” at the 2025 Grammys.

The singer thanked her wife and daughter during her acceptance speech!

St. Vincent, real name Anne Clark, told the crowd at the pre-show, "Thank you so much. I want to say, to every other nominee in this category... I love you all so much. It's an honor just to be in the same world where you all exist again.”

She went on, "Thank you to my beautiful wife Leia, our beautiful daughter… this record was obviously a labor of love."

The 42-year-old explained, "Making records is like building a house when you have no floor plans and you don't know what wood or concrete is.”

People magazine reports that St. Vincent confirmed in the press room that she has a young daughter.