Shakira Talks ‘Hard Couple Years’ as She Teases ‘Biggest’ Tour of Her Career (Exclusive)

Shakira celebrated her 48th birthday on the Grammys 2025 red carpet!

The star, who stunned in Etro, spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about her Grammys performance, revealing, “It's a little sneak peek of what you can expect on my on my tour which starts in less than two weeks. Starts in Brazil and then I'm going to go to through Latin America and come to the U.S. in May.”

Shakira shared this is her first tour in seven years, adding, “This one is the biggest one of my career. It's a really big, elaborate production. I've been working on this show for 10 months… It's a stadium tour.”

She went on to describe it as “the real encounter of the she wolf with her pack.”

Melvin asked if there are certain songs that have a different meaning to her now.

She said, “Songs evolve, they live their own life… they evolve in people’s lives. They become the soundtrack of so many, including myself. I remember chapters of my life through my own music and where I was back then emotionally and mentally.”