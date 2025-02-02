Paris Hilton Calls Grammys Honoring First Responders ‘Beautiful’ (Exclusive)

CBS

Paris Hilton brought the gold and sparkles to the 2025 Grammys!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Paris, who recently lost her Malibu home to the L.A. wildfires.

This year, the Grammys will be paying tribute to the first responders, who risked their lives as the fires destroyed several parts of L.A.

She said, “They are heroes. This has been just so devastating and heartbreaking, everything that’s happened. I’m just so eternally grateful for all of them risking their lives to save us. It has been so terrifying, so tonight is dedicated to them. I think that is so beautiful that [the producers] are doing that.”

Recalling how she felt when she learned that she lost her home, Paris commented, “We were just watching the news and all of a sudden, my husband’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s standing in front of our house.’”

“I knew right then I wanted to step in and do whatever I could to support others because so many people lost so much more and lost everything,” Hilton emphasized. “I’ve just been in tears, just watching everything online and just seeing what’s happening.”

Paris has been advocating for animals, even reuniting a foster dog with a family, saying, “I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

On a professional note, Hilton is working on some new music!

She said, “It’s just been incredible, working with Sia, Megan Thee Stallion, and Meghan Trainor, all these incredible artists and my new single “Adored” comes out for Valentine’s Day, with my new music video… It’s a beautiful love song, so I’m excited for everyone to listen to that, this Valentine’s Day.”

As for what she typically does with her husband Carter Reum on Valentine’s Day, Paris shared, “He’s always so romantic. He always surprises me He’ll have like a million roses, and all these different presents from Chanel, diamonds, and a beautiful dinner… have a romantic night and then a bubble bath.”

Is it different with their kids now in the picture? Paris answered, “The kids are our best friends, so we have so much fun with them in the day. At night, we just cuddle in bed and watch TV.”