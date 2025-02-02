Vevo

Lady Gaga is back with new music!

The singer just debuted the music video for “Abracadabra” during a Grammys commercial break.

Watch!

The video begins with Gaga in an out-of-this world red costume as she announces into a microphone, “The category is: Dance or die.”

She looks out at a sea of dancers wearing white, including Gaga herself in an upcycled cape made from vintage wedding dresses.

Soon a dance-off ensues between Gaga in white, and Gaga in red. A press release calls it a “dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga.”

“Abracadabra” is a new song off her latest album “Mayhem,” dropping March 7.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Lady Gaga, who performed “California Dreamin’” with Bruno Mars at the Grammys.

Gaga and Mars also won Best Pop Duo/Group for their song “Die with a Smile.”

During their acceptance speech she spoke out in support of the trans community, following an executive order by President Donald Trump to only recognize two genders.