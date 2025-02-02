Celebrity News February 02, 2025
Lady Gaga Debuts ‘Abracadabra’ Music Video During 2025 Grammys Commercial Break
Lady Gaga is back with new music!
The singer just debuted the music video for “Abracadabra” during a Grammys commercial break.
Watch!
The video begins with Gaga in an out-of-this world red costume as she announces into a microphone, “The category is: Dance or die.”
She looks out at a sea of dancers wearing white, including Gaga herself in an upcycled cape made from vintage wedding dresses.
Soon a dance-off ensues between Gaga in white, and Gaga in red. A press release calls it a “dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga.”
“Abracadabra” is a new song off her latest album “Mayhem,” dropping March 7.
Meanwhile, it was a big night for Lady Gaga, who performed “California Dreamin’” with Bruno Mars at the Grammys.
Gaga and Mars also won Best Pop Duo/Group for their song “Die with a Smile.”
During their acceptance speech she spoke out in support of the trans community, following an executive order by President Donald Trump to only recognize two genders.
She told the audience, “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”