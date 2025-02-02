Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Sheer Nude Dress at Grammys 2025

Getty Images

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori had the cameras flashing at the 2025 Grammys!

While Bianca arrived with a black fur coat, she later stripped down to a sheer dress, which made her look naked.

Ye, who is nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” opted for a black tee and pants.

Over his course of his career, Kanye has won 24 Grammys.

Hours before the star-studded show, Kanye revealed that he is only following one person, Taylor Swift.

The follow has everyone talking, since Taylor and Kanye have been beefing for years.

Taylor and Kanye’s feud started in 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

Though they moved past that moment, the two became enemies after he included lyrics about her in his song “Famous.”

He raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kanye claimed that Taylor had approved the lyric, which she denied.

In August of last year, Taylor released a live mash-up of her “The Tortured Poets Department” songs “thank You aimEe” and “Mean.”



While the original title’s capital letters spelled out KIM, the new one spells out YE, Kanye’s legal name since 2021.

The release came after news broke that Taylor’s "TTPD" blocked Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album “Vultures 2” from the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye recently name-dropped Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce in his new song “Lifestyle.”