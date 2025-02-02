Skip to Main Content
Award Shows February 02, 2025

How to Watch the 2025 Grammys

The 2025 Grammys are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday, February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can watch livestreams on their local CBS affiliates and on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the show on-demand the next day.

The star-studded show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

The telecast will also act as a fundraiser for musicians impacted by the devastating L.A. wildfires. Donate here.

In case you missed it, check out the nominees here!

