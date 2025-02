Check out the full list of 2025 Grammy winners below:

Getty Images

Record of the Year

"Now and Then" – The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

"New Blue Sun" – André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" – Charli xcx

"Djesse Vol. 4" – Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" – Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" – Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With A Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro WINNER

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard" — Beyoncé

"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter WINNER

"Apple" — Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"us." — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

"Levii's Jeans" — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

"Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

"The Boy Is Mine" — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

"Die With a Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Short n' Sweet" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" — Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" — Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" — Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She's Gone, Dance On" — Disclosure

"Loved" — Four Tet

"leavemealone" — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender" — Justice & Tame Impala WINNER

"Witchy" — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Make You Mine" — Madison Beer

"Von dutch" — Charli xcx WINNER

"L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Extended Edit)" — Billie Eilish

"Yes, And?" — Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Brat" — Charli xcx WINNER

"Three" — Four Tet

"Hyperdrama" — Justice

"Timeless — KAYTRANADA

"Telos" — Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

"Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix" — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix" — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

"Von dutch" — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

"Now and Then" — The Beatles WINNER

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" — Green Day

"Gift Horse" — IDLES

"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" — St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne WINNER

"Crown of Horns" — Judas Priest

"Suffocate" — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" — Metallica

"Cellar Door" — Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) WINNER

"Dark Matter" — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

"Happiness Bastards" — The Black Crowes

"Romance" — Fontaines D.C.

"Saviors" — Green Day

"Tangk" — IDLES

"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" — The Rolling Stones WINNER

"No Name" — Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Neon Pill" — Cage the Elephant

"Song of the Lake" — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

"Starburster" — Fontaines D.C.

"Bye Bye" — Kim Gordon

"Flea" — St. Vincent WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Charm — Clairo

The Collective — Kim Gordon

What Now — Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming — St. Vincent WINNER

Best R&B Performance

"Guidance" — Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" — Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones

"Made For Me (Live On BET)" — Muni Long WINNER

"Saturn" — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Wet" — Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove" — Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie" — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget" — Muni Long

"That's You" — Lucky Daye WINNER

Best R&B Song

"After Hours" — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Burning" — Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"Ruined Me" — Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Saturn" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

"So Glad to Know You" — Avery*Sunshine

"En Route" — Durand Bernarr

"Bando Stone & the New World" — Childish Gambino

"Crash" — Kehlani

"Why Lawd?" — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

"11:11 (Deluxe)" — Chris Brown WINNER

"Vantablack" — Lalah Hathaway

"Revenge" — Muni Long

"Algorithm" — Lucky Daye

"Coming Home" — Usher

Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" — Cardi B

"When the Sun Shines Again" — Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

"Nissan Altima" — Doechii

"Houdini" — Eminem

"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" — GloRilla

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Kehlani" — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

"Spaghettii" — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

"Big Mama" — Latto

"3:AM" — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu WINNER

Best Rap Song

"Asteroids" — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

"Carnival" — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti)

"Like That" — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER

"Yeah Glo!" — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

"Might Delete Later" — J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" — Common & Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" — Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" — Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Country Solo Performance

"16 Carriages" — Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" — Jelly Roll

"The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"It Takes A Woman" — Chris Stapleton WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

"II Most Wanted" — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus WINNER

"Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" — Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

"The Architect" — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) WINNER

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Am Not Okay" — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

"I Had Some Help" — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

"Texas Hold 'Em" — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

"Cowboy Carter" — Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" — Post Malone

"Deeper Well" — Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" — Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Performance

“Ya Ya” – Beyoncé

“Subtitles” – Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell WINNER

“Runaway Train” – Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Latin Pop Album

"Funk Generation" — Anitta

"El Viaje" — Luis Fonsi

"García" — Kany García

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" — Shakira

"Orquídeas" — Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

"Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny

"Rayo" — J Balvin

"FERXXOCALIPSIS" — Feid

"LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN" — Residente WINNER

"att." — Young Miko

Best Comedy Album

"Armageddon" — Ricky Gervais

"The Dreamer" — Dave Chappelle

"The Prisoner" — Jim Gaffigan

"Someday You'll Die" — Nikki Glaser

"Where Was I" — Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

"All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists)" — Guy Oldfield, producer

"...And Your Ass Will Follow" — George Clinton

"Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" — Dolly Parton

"Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration" — Jimmy Carter

"My Name Is Barbra" — Barbra Streisand