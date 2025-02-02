Cynthia Erivo Reacts to ‘Wild & Insane’ Oscar Nom for ‘Wicked’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Extra's” Melvin Robert was with superstar Cynthia Errivo at Sunday’s Grammys.

Erivo, who was recently Oscar-nominated for her role as Elphaba in “Wicked,” was on a plane when the nominations were announced. She said, “I had WiFi, luckily… Thank goodness for technology… I put it on and I sort of just waited, I fell asleep and when I woke up my phone was going crazy… The last time I was nominated, I was on a plane to Japan. This time, I was on a plane on the way to Salt Lake City. The whole thing is just wild and insane! I am so grateful, I am so happy, this is just one of the biggest dreams of my life.”

When Melvin noted that the moment has been waiting for Cynthia, she commented, “I think: everything in its time. I think you are right, and I needed to be ready for it as well. I think the moment was waiting and I needed to meet it.”

Her “Wicked” co-star and bestie Ariana Grande is up for three Grammy’s tonight. Erivo dished, “We’ve been texting — we are always texting. I spoke to her earlier; we were on the phone for ages. I want to FaceTime her at some point ’cause I want to make sure she sees everything, I love her so much.”

At the Grammys, Cynthia is singing a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. She dished, “We wanted to have something sort of like galaxies, the sky, the moon, stars, all of that… Very proud to be doing that.”