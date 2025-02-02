Chappell Roan’s Epic Reaction to Her Grammy Noms: ‘Damn Straight!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chappell Roan wowed in 2003 vintage Gaultier at the 2025 Grammys!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chappell, who noted that it took “many, many hours” to get ready for the star-studded night.

Roan has six nominations tonight, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. She shared her epic reaction to the Grammy nominations, saying, “Damn straight!”

She explained her reaction, saying, “It’s awesome to get recognized, but it’s, like, so awesome that a gay artist and a gay song written by gay people is getting recognized and uplifted.”

Roan’s hit song “Good Luck, Babe!” earned her nominations nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

She added, “I feel very honored and very excited to see, like, the other girls tonight.”

Some of the stars Chappell is excited to see tonight include Stevie Wonder and SZA.