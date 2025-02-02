Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Has Died at 12

Getty Images

After Carrie Fisher died suddenly in 2016 — followed immediately by her mom Debbie Reynolds — her beloved dog Gary Fisher was so popular with fans he had his own Instagram account.

Now, just over eight years after his "mom" died, Gary has passed on himself. He was 12 when he died January 30.

In a post on his IG account — which boasts 147,000 followers — Gary's death was announced with the message, "This is the hardest post I have EVER had to make. Gary crossed over the rainbow bridge to be with his mom Thursday night 💔💔💔 it has been a very hard 2 days without him. He was such an amazing lil fur baby to me, his fans, friends and the joy he brought will be irreplaceable."

The note went on, "The first 5 years with Carrie and Gary were amazing and when she left us Gary and I continued on for the next 8 years. He never left my side and he was truly my best friend. His heavenly birthday is in 3 weeks and he would’ve turned 13. Let’s give him a proper send off and share all your photos on the day. February 21, 2025 🐶💔."

Carrie used to make appearances with Gary, a French bulldog with a mile-long tongue. "The tongue comes with him, kinda like a prize — it's a side," she joked to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in an interview to promote her return to the "Star Wars" franchise.

She told KCUR of the lovable four-legger, who was a service animal to help with her bipolar disorder, "He sits with me on the plane. Frequently, he sits in the chair, and I sit on the ground."

Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, has said Gary was hers first, but that her mom snatched him. "I live for Gary," she told "Today" in 2016. The dog reportedly stayed by Carrie's side in the hospital leading up to her substance abuse-related death.

Lourd wrote of her mom that she "did everything in my power to help my mom get sober but sadly my mom couldn't ever escape her addiction. But while she was alive she always shared the ups and downs of that struggle with others in hopes it would help them escape their own addiction," she added. "As an addict, being open about the struggle is the only way through. And same goes for those of us affected by that struggle. Sending my love to anyone out there who has lost someone to drug addiction. You are not alone. ❤️."