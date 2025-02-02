Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year Grammy for the First Time!

Getty Images

Beyoncé just took home her very first Album of the Year trophy at the Grammys for “Cowboy Carter.”

The singer beat out André 3000’s "New Blue Sun,” Sabrina Carpenter’s "Short n' Sweet,” Charli xcx’s "Brat,” Jacob Collier’s "Djesse Vol. 4," Billie Eilish’s "Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Chappell Roan’s "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," and Taylor Swift’s "The Tortured Poets Department.”

The stunned star took the stage with her daughter Blue Ivy by her side, telling the crowd, “I just feel very full and very honored.”

She added with a laugh, “It has been many, many years.”

Bey also picked up Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus.

Last year, her husband JAY-Z shaded the Grammys over the fact that she — despite more than 30 wins — had never won Album of the Year.

Bey was in the crowd, and JAY-Z insisted. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys… Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”