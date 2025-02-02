Benson Boone Teases Unexpected Grammys Performance Outfit (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Benson Boones suited up in Dolce & Gabbana for the 2025 Grammys!

Chatting with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, the Best New Artist nominee reacted to the recognition, recalling feeling “pure excitement.”

“It is like getting your favorite present on Christmas when you are 6,” he said. “It is the just coolest thing. I am just grateful to be here.”

He also teased his performance, saying he was most excited for us to see his unexpected outfit!

“It's hard to explain,” he said. “You'll see when I go out there. It won't be what you think it's going to be, but then it'll make sense.”