Third day’s a charm!

Rihanna has been able to arrive and depart at A$AP Rocky’s trial undetected for two days, but the cameras finally caught up to her on Friday.

as RiRi departs the courthouse with a bodyguard to get in a waiting black SUV.

For her third court appearance, Rihanna kept it sophisticated with a loose blazer, black leather pants, and black pumps.

AP reports she slipped into the courtroom about 30 minutes after testimony began and sat next to Rocky’s mom.

The rapper has been charged with two felonies related to an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli.

Rocky pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years behind bars.

On the fifth day of the trial, Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina continued his cross-examination of Ephron.

Once the jury was dismissed for lunch, things got tense between Tacopina and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, AP reports.

Lewin was reportedly frustrated that the defense wasn’t addressing the alleged shooting and “this prop gun garbage.”

Tacopina accused Relli of being a perjurer and claimed the prosecution was enabling him.

The judge eventually walked out in the middle of the screaming match between Tacopina and Lewin.