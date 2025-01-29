Getty

A new royal baby has arrived!

Princess Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, welcomed their second child together on January 22, 2025.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on X, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.”

Baby Athena arrived ahead of her due date, but the royal family shared, “The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces… Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”

It was also noted, “The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news. Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The announcement included a sweet photo of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket and covering her little face.

Edo, who took the photo, shared it on his Instagram account as well.

"We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week,” he wrote. “She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena."

He added, "A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie gushed over the baby on her Instagram Story, writing, "Welcome Baby Girl!"

Back in August, the Royal Family announced Beatrice’s pregnancy news on X, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.”

Beatrice and Edo are already the parents of Sienna, 3, and he has a son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, 8, from a previous relationship.

The Princess is the daughter of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice’s children do not hold British royal titles, as they are not grandchildren of the king. Athena, however, is now the 11th in line to the British throne.

Edo is the son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and his ex-wife Nicola Burrows.

The elder Mozzi opened up to DailyMail.com in 2020 about the Italian titles Edo’s family holds.