Oscar Nominations 2025: Watch the Livestream!

Movie fans can watch the 2025 Oscar nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 23, and you can tune in right here to watch.

Check out the livestream above to see Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang reveal who is in the running for the 97th Academy Awards.

After the announcement, check out the full list of nominees here!