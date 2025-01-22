‘Bling Empire’ Star Lynn Ban Dead at 52 After Ski Accident

Getty Images

Lynn Ban, who appeared on Netflix’s “Bling Empire: New York,” died Monday. She was 52.

Her death comes after she was in a ski accident in Aspen in December and had to undergo brain surgery.

Lynn’s son Sebastian wrote on her Instagram account, “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”

He continued, “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”

On December 30, Lynn opened up about her ski accident on Instagram, writing, “And In a blink of an eye … life can change.”

The star explained, “Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family , I had a ski accident that would change my life . At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted . Luckily I always wear a helmet , It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution , I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion . They assessed me and I was cleared.”