Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Fully Encouraging’ Him to Keep Playing Football

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a guest on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” where he opened up about retiring one day, and said Swift is onboard with him continuing to play football.

Reflecting on the season and the playoffs, Kelce said, “At the end of the day, I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man. I'm excited for these next couple games to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off."

Kelce said he will “reevaluate” his career after the season.

“And I'll probably tell myself how much I love this thing,” he said. “It's something you have to keep in perspective, man. I never want to get to the point where I'm not helping this team win or I'm hurting this team more than I'm helping this team. As long as I’m coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building every day with my guys, you’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform."

As for his girlfriend Taylor, Kelce said she is supportive of him staying in the game.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

Travis previously revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Taylor is planning to attend the Chiefs playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Months ago, at the start of the NFL season, Rich Eisen asked Travis if he thought about retiring after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024.

“It didn’t cross my mind one bit,” he told the sportscaster in September.

Kelce was hoping the Chiefs might score a third Super Bowl victory in a row after winning in 2023 and 2024.