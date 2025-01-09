Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katelyn Duggar, both 26, are the proud parents of twins!

They announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, "They’re here!! 💕 Introducing Elsie Kate and Emma Kate! Elsie was born on January 8, 2025, at 2:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounce. Both girls are healthy and beautiful!"

In a statement to People magazine they added, "We are thrilled to share the joyous news of the arrival of our twin daughters, Elsie Kate and Emma Kate!"

Jed and Katey added, "Both girls are healthy, and beautiful, and have completely captured our hearts.”

The “19 Kids and Counting” alum and his wife tied the knot in 2021 and are already parents to Truett, 2, and Nora, 1.

Jedidiah revealed they were expecting twins in July 2024, telling People, “As a twin myself, I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family! The bond between twins is truly special, and I can't wait to see them grow and experience life together."

Jedidiah’s twin is Jeremiah Duggar.

“When we found out we were having twins, our excitement was overwhelming — especially knowing they will be the first twin grandbabies in the Duggar family," Jed and Katey shared. "We appreciate all of your prayers and support as we prepare for this wonderful new part of our family’s journey."

They said, “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”