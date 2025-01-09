Getty Images

Less than a month after Chance the Rapper’s wife Kirsten Corley filed for divorce, they have reached a divorce settlement.

TMZ reports the two filed court papers that they reached an agreement last week.

All they are waiting on now is a judge’s signature.

Though they have two minor children, Kensi and Marli, it looks like they have hashed that all out in terms of custody and child support.

In April of 2024, Chance and Kirsten announced their split on Instagram.

In a joint statement, they wrote, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” they went on.

In 2019, they exchanged vows at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

Some of the guests who attended the ceremony included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.

Chance proposed to Kirsten during a Fourth of July backyard barbecue in 2018. He confirmed the engagement, tweeting, “She said yes.”